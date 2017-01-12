Man, woman arrested with fraudulent checks, drugs

Two people are behind bars following an incident at one Odessa business.

Brian Jenkins, 24, and Trista Covey, 28, were arrested.

On Monday afternoon, Odessa police were called out to the Kwik Kash on Andrews Highway in reference to a forgery in progress.

When officers arrived, they spotted Jenkins matching the suspect's description.

Officers later learned that Jenkins tried to cash a fraudulent check.

Police also spoke with Covey who was with Jenkins.

We're told an investigation revealed that when officers arrived on the scene, Jenkins intentionally threw a methamphetamine pipe away in attempt to conceal it from officers.

Jenkins and Covey are charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of methamphetamine. Jenkins was also charged with forgery.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.