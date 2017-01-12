Ector Co. Sheriff's Office searching for person wanted for questioning following deadly shooting

The City of Odessa celebrated Easter with families Saturday morning. They held one of the biggest Easter egg hunts in the Basin. Every year, it brings close to 1,000 to 2,000 guests and that number has grown this year.
You may remember baby Evoni, she was injured back in October at just four months old, when she was dropped on concrete. Even months after the ordeal Evoni is still suffering, she has seizures and is considered legally blind.
A local rescuer is in shock after she says she found bags full of dead animals.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
The threat of severe weather remains in the forecast this weekend. We are looking at the potential to see a couple strong to even severe storms around the Permian Basin on Saturday afternoon.
