Ector Co. Sheriff's Office searching for person wanted for questioning following deadly shooting

UPDATE: We have learned that Aurora Maria Mancha, 34, is no longer wanted for questioning in connection with Tuesday night's murder in Ector County.

No further details were released.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a murder on Tuesday night.

Authorities are looking for Aurora Maria Mancha, 34.

Mancha is wanted in regards to the shooting death of Jenaro Saucedo in the 800 block of Moss Ave.

If you have any information on Mancha's whereabouts, contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office at (432) 335-3050.

