Man charged in connection to resisting arrest, assaulting officer

Odessa Police charged a man in connection to resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.

On Dec. 31 just before midnight, authorities saw a maroon 2004 Pontiac Montana traveling southbound on Grandview from Yukon at a high speed.

Officers stopped the vehicle at 52nd and Grandview, where the driver was identified as Wayne Alan Slay, 36.

According to authorities, Slay rolled down his window about six inches. Slay had glassy and bloodshot eyes as well as slurred and drowsy speech.

The officers reported a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Slay. He then began to argue and became uncooperative.

A second OPD officer arrived at the scene to help place Slay in custody after he began to pull away and reach inside the vehicle near the center console.

Slay requested an ambulance, but was cleared by medics. While he was being transported to jail, he advised he needed medical attention.

Slay was then transported to Medical Center Hospital.

While being treated, Slay kicked an officer in the right arm.

Police obtained three warrants for Slay. He was later charged and arrested.

