Woman charged with child endangerment in Odessa

One woman is behind bars following a check welfare call on Monday afternoon.

Laurie Ocon, 29, is charged with child endangerment.

Odessa police were called out to the 400 block of Ellis Dr.

Officers were told that two small children, ages 3 and 5, were running into the street to stop passing vehicles.

A witness told police that one of the children raised his hand and stopped the witness and asked for money. The witness added that the children jumped in front of a second vehicle to do the exact same thing.

Police later learned that the front door of the children's home was wide open and the children said their mom was sleeping.

An investigation revealed that Odessa Police had previously been called out to the same location in reference to the same children running around in the street.

Further investigation also showed that Ocon had three previous investigations from Child Protective Services in reference to neglectful supervision.

Ocon was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

