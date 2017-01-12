Man arrested for credit card abuse, evading arrest

Odessa Police arrested a man on Jan. 8 for credit card abuse and evading arrest.

Jose Sergio Ayala, 41, was arrested just before midnight.

Officers were traveling in the area of Clements and Washington when a pedestrian crossing the road nearly hit a patrol unit.

We’re told officers activated their emergency lights and the pedestrian began to evade the officers.

The suspect was caught and identified as Ayala, who was found to be in possession of a credit card belonging to someone else.

Ayala was arrested, charged and cited for pedestrian in the roadway.

