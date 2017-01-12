Man arrested for credit card abuse, evading arrest

The threat of severe weather remains in the forecast this weekend. We are looking at the potential to see a couple strong to even severe storms around the Permian Basin on Saturday afternoon.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
Easter is right around the corner and you may be thinking about buying a chick to give to your kids as a present, but local rescues are warning about getting the animals simply for the novelty.
Long-time Midlander Narcie Mae Clemons' home caught fire. Home depot stepped up to help her re-build, but this weekend she passed away. As Isaac Garnett looks at all the work done to his grandmother's home, he can only imagine her reaction if she saw it in person.
TV's have come a long way thanks to today's technology. But one local TV repair man has learned that the new technology doesn't stop them from break down.
