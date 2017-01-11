Lady bronchos shake off district loss

Newswest 9 caught up with the Odessa High Lady Bronchos Basketball Team Wednesday afternoon. The team is coming off a loss to Frenship. That loss dropped the lady bronchos to 0-2 in district action. How does the team want to respond after that loss?

Ruthie Fox says " Well everything that we have done in the past and that is recent is now behind. The are just learning mistakes and you have to move forward. That is what practice is for and that is why we get better.

Skyler Herrera says " I am feeling good about my team. I think that we need to have a good practice and we need to reset and refocus and get this next one."

"I feel really good about my team. I believe in them and they belive in me. They continue to play good basketball, we will be O.K. we are just getting started. Any day or any night it's anybodies game. That was my message to them last night. We will bounce back, moving forward, we need to correct the things that we didn't do defensevly and get ready for Midland Lee on Friday." Said Odessa High Lady Bronchos Head Basketball Coach Olivia Pyburn.

The lady bronchos are back in action, Friday versus the Midland Lee Lady Rebels.

