Midland Police looking for Sunglass Hut robbery suspect

Midland Police Department is looking for a man who stole a pair of sunglasses from Midland Park Mall.

Police said the man walked into the Sunglass Hut inside the mall and walked out with a pair of black Ray-Ban Wayfarer glasses with green lenses valued at $165.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s about 5'7" tall. He has a beard and was wearing diamond earrings.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694 -TIPS.

