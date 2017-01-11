Arrest Affidavit reveals new details in Tuesday night's deadly shooting

We're learning new details following a deadly shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.

Leonardo Santos Lopez-Mazariegos, 36, is charged with the murder of Jenaro Arredondo Saucedo at 803 S. Moss Ave. in Ector County, Texas.

According to the arrest affidavit, when officers arrived they found Saucedo dead with a gunshot wound to the face.

We’re told Lopez-Mazariegos and Saucedo got into a verbal argument and Lopez-Mazariegos pointed a shotgun at Saucedo while he was seating in the driver’s seat of his car. Saucedo the pointed a gun at Lopez-Mazariegos.

Lopez-Mazariegos then shot Saucedo, according to the report.

The report said Lopez-Mazariegos intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Saucedo.

Lopez-Mazariegos has been charged with murder.

