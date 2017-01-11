Crockett Middle School without power - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Crockett Middle School without power

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Ector County ISD) (Source: Ector County ISD)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Crockett Middle School is reported to be without power at the moment and will be throughout the day.

The main switch gear on campus shorted around 2 p.m. causing the loss of power, according to Ector County ISD.

The school has made arrangements for students to remain in classes until the end of the school day.

Dismissal will go on as usual.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly