Suspect identified in Ector Co. murder

Authorities responded to 803 S Moss Avenue in Ector County Jan. 10 just after 8:30 p.m.

On arrival authorities found the body of Jenaro Arredondo Saucedo, 36, with a gunshot wound to the face.

Witnesses identified Leonardo Santos Lopez-Mazariegos, 36, as the shooter.

Lopez-Mazariegos has been charged with murder and booked into the Ector County Jail.

Saucedo’s body will be sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiners office for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

