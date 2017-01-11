Consider This....Midland 4B Tax

It's rare that a discussion about taxes has a silver lining of sorts. Regardless on your take how the 4B came to fruition. The ability to pay off the debt of the Sports Complex ahead of schedule and save some of the money on the interest is a win.

Now the question becomes what to do with .25 percent of the 8.25 percent sales tax that funded the effort. This has been on city leader's radar for the past two years with the goal of extending the tax. The back and forth appears to be centered around the wording of the tax, on what and how to spend it, and for how long.

Consider This... as the final plans come together and we start to hear more about what will be on the ballot in May, I encourage each of us to follow this closely. In the end, it’s our responsibility to set the bar for a better Midland and Permian Basin.

