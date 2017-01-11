Woman arrested after firing shots at vehicle

A woman was arrested after firing shots at a vehicle in Odessa.

Authorities responded to the scene on Jan. 10 just after 10:30 p.m.

Upon arriving at 11696 Westmark Street, officers observed a 1999 GMC Yukon parked on th roadway with busted glass on the driver side window.

The owner of the vehicle was identified as Allen Thompson, 28.

Thompson told authorities he ran out of gas and was pushing the vehicle back to his residence when he saw a woman with a gun who started to shot at his car.

Three children and one additional adult were in the vehicle at the time, Thompson told authorities.

Thompson said the woman went back into her home after firing the shots.

After further investigation, the woman was identified as Angelic D’Shea Steel, 35.

Steel was charged with possession of firearm by a felon with a bond set at $5,000 and deadly conduct with no bond set.

