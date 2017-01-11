Man arrested after dousing wife with lighter fluid, attempted to light on fire

Odessa Police arrested a man after he attempted to light his wife on fire.

Officers responded to the scene Jan. 8 just before midnight at the 2200 block of Medford Court in reference to a disturbance.

Authorities made contact with the 41-year-old female and her husband, identified as Trung Van Tran, 43.

Investigation revealed the couple got into an argument and Tran doused his wife with lighter fluid and tried to light her on fire.

According to police, witnesses had to stop Tran as he held a lighter in his hand. Further investigation revealed Tran pushed his wife and hit her on the right eye.

Tran was charged and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

