Woman arrested after driving while intoxicated with two small children

One woman is behind bars on charges of DWI.

Petra Soto, 50, is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Police said officers saw a silver 2012 Ford F-250 traveling eastbound in the 400 block of West University Blvd. without its lights on when required.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and Soto was identified as the driver.

We're told officers noticed two children, ages 13 and eight, in the back passenger seat.

Further investigation revealed that while officers spoke with Soto, they could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.

Soto was later taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

