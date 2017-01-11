Study: Midland, Odessa top list of most recession-recovered small cities

A new study by WalletHub showed that two Permian Basin cities topped the list for the Most Recession-Recovered small cities.

Some of the key stats included Midland had the highest home-price appreciation, 77 percent whereas Lehigh Acres, Florida, had the highest depreciation at just over 56 percent.

Midland also experience the highest increase in GDP, whereas Reno and Sparks, Nev., experience the highest decrease.

You can view the full report here.

