Dallas Cowboys star running back not injured following accident

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash this morning.

According to our NBC affiliate in Dallas, KXAS, Dallas Cowboys spokesman Joe Trahan said there were no injuries reported.

The star running back also took to Twitter to inform his fans that, "I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol."

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. CDT.

