Dallas Cowboys star running back not injured following accident

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Ezekiel Elliott (Source: Ezekiel Elliott/ Facebook) Ezekiel Elliott (Source: Ezekiel Elliott/ Facebook)
Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash this morning.

According to our NBC affiliate in Dallas, KXAS, Dallas Cowboys spokesman Joe Trahan said there were no injuries reported.  

The star running back also took to Twitter to inform his fans that, "I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol."

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. CDT.

