Mom reflects on what it took to open pediatric center in Odessa in honor of daughter

A new pediatric facility opened on Tuesday afternoon at Medical Center Hospital. Its purpose is to provide care for families so their kids wouldn’t have to fly out to another hospital.

The new center especially hit home for one local family.

Tammy Canady, Samantha Canady's mom said, “The loss of your child is the wrong order, it's not right, and learning to live life without your child is a struggle every day."



Medical Center Hospital opened The Samantha Canady Center for Pediatric Care named after Samantha Canady an eight-year-old and second grader at Midland Classical Academy who was rushed to the ER at MCH on cold and snowy night in January 2011 after she had trouble breathing.



The family said they stayed in the ER for hours and due to the weather flying to places who could help their daughter was hard until a hospital in San Antonio called. Once Tammy and Samantha got there it was too late, they declared the second grader brain dead a few hours later due to a lack of oxygen.



"When she first passed away I needed a reason to live, something to keep me busy," said Canady.



Canady said fundraisers like the annual golf tournament they hold in Samantha’s honor helped get the word out about the need for a new center.



“We knew that it needed to go towards something positive for the Permian Basin and the children,” said Canady.



For a family who experienced the worse kind of loss, Canady added the new center is her daughters way of helping other kids.



"The hope and future of our children is looking marvelous here,” said Canady.

The center is expected to be up and running to the public on Friday.

