One dead, one in custody after shooting in Ector County - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

One dead, one in custody after shooting in Ector County

Shooting Scene (Source: KWES) Shooting Scene (Source: KWES)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

One man is dead following a shooting in West Odessa. 

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells NewsWest 9 they responded to a shots fired call on Tuesday night at S. Moss Avenue and Teepee Trail. When deputies arrived, they found the 36-year-old victim outside of his trailer home.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, is in custody. Authorities say it appears the two men knew each other. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released. 

Stick with NewsWest 9 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly