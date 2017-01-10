One dead, one in custody after shooting in Ector County

One man is dead following a shooting in West Odessa.



Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells NewsWest 9 they responded to a shots fired call on Tuesday night at S. Moss Avenue and Teepee Trail. When deputies arrived, they found the 36-year-old victim outside of his trailer home.



The suspect, a 36-year-old man, is in custody. Authorities say it appears the two men knew each other. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.



