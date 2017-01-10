Odessa police offering assistance to domestic violence victims

Odessa police said they get domestic violence calls often and many times, victims don't accept the help.

"This was domestic related,” said Cpl. Steve LeSueur with The Odessa Police Department (OPD) “The vast majority of our murders in the last several years have been either domestic related or drug related."

LeSueur has dealt with his fair share of domestic violence cases, he said the department gets domestic violence calls every day. In many cases, they deal with repeat offenders. LeSueur said the worst part is when the victims don't want the help offered to them.

"A lot of the times they get assaulted by the same person over and over again and it can be very difficult,” said LeSueur. “It's something that we respond to and we're just there as officers, we can try to help them but at the end of the day they have to make the decisions."

OPD has a crime victims center. Andrew Thomas talks to abuse victims every day, the majority of the victims finds in police reports and contacts himself but anyone can reach out to him for guidance.

He said each case is different and can point a victim to a center that has the resources they need.

Odessa police said they don't have exact statistics for domestic violence because many cases go unreported. Police said these situations are just as dangerous for everyone.

"Here in Odessa, we respond to it all the time, we take them very serious,” said LeSueur. “We had three officers killed nine years ago responding to a domestic disturbance."

OPD, The Crisis Center, Safe Place and Harmony Home are places where victims can find help.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.