Fort Stockton testing water well

Water is spilling out of the ground in the middle of Fort Stockton as a result of a pump test by the city.

The city is testing the water well to make sure it is up to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Standards.

The commission will measure the well’s pump capacity and static water level. It will also collect water samples for chemical analysis.

All the water collecting between Lannom Park and Interstate 10 is part of the test.

The test will go on until Wednesday afternoon.

