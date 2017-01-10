Kay Jewelers, PetSmart donate stuffed animals to Odessa Police Department

Kay Jewelers and PetSmart of Midland donated hundreds of stuffed animals to the Odessa Police Department.

The stuffed animals will go to the department’s Odessa Teddy Bear Patrol Program.

The non-profit was formed as a support organization in 1990 and its goal is to provide an additional tool for officers to help young children of Odessa who have been involved in traumatic events.

The teddy bears will be placed in all Odessa Police Department vehicles.

