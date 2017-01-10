Officer arrested in Midland last week resigns from Midland Police Department

An Officer arrested in Midland last week resigned from Midland Police Department Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Guadalupe Bretado, 43, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with assault, family violence and interfering with an emergency call following an investigation into a disturbance, according to the City of Midland.

Officers responded to the scene at 3700 North Edwards Street. Investigation led officers to believe Bretado assaulted his wife and interfered with her call to 911.

Bretado had been employed with MPD for more than 16 years and had been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the city.

