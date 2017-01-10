Midland passes new pet ordinance

The City of Midland passed an ordinance that would require pets to be spayed or neutered if animal control says they’re repeat offenders.

City council approved the ordinance at its second reading.

The city will now require the spaying or neutering of a repeat animal at-large before the owner can reclaim the impounded pet.

Midland’s Director of Animal Services said the idea behind the ordinance is to give people one chance for an accident to happen, but if the animal is picked up a second time, it would need the surgical procedure.

If your pet isn’t spayed or neutered, you could be looking at a $500 fine.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.