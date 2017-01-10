Nebraska woman killed in Midland Co. car-pedestrian accident

It is that time of year again, many families have started dying eggs for Easter, but one local man is raising chickens that lay color tinted eggs. He says they are actually healthy and completely natural.
It was a busy week for health inspectors in Midland for the week of March 6 through March 10.
Prom is supposed to be a fun night for all the students who go. For some Big Spring high schoolers, it was a chance to remember two classmates who passed away.
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.
Odessa police investigating medical emergency The Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a medical emergency that happened to an 8-year-old.
