Nebraska woman killed in Midland Co. car-pedestrian accident

A Nebraska woman is dead following a Midland County car-pedestrian accident.

The accident happened on the Interstate 20 north frontage road near mile marker 150 on Sunday night.

We're told a 2003 Toyota was traveling east on the north service road when Jenny Waters, 31, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was walking west in the eastbound lane.

That's when, authorities said, the Toyota struck Waters.

According to the report, Waters was under the influence of alcohol and was dressed in dark colored clothing.

Authorities added that the area was dark and street lights weren't present.

No other details about the accident were released.

The accident is still under investigation.

