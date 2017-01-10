Arrest affidavit reveals new details following deadly shooting in Odessa

We're learning new details following a deadly shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Phillip Rodriguez, 48, is charged with the murder of his wife in the 1300 block of East 36th Street.

According to the arrest affidavit, when officers arrived, they found Rodriguez' wife, Phillis, dead lying next to a 2017 GMC pickup with several gunshot wounds to her head.

We're told that Phillis was taking food to her niece's house, when according to the report, Phillis got into an argument with Phillip outside of the niece's house.

The report said that Phillip took Phillis' phone, credit cards and cash and left the home in a dark colored Chevrolet Suburban.

The affidavit stated that Phillis wanted her niece to go get her items when the niece heard a horn from a vehicle.

Authorities said when the niece looked back at Phillis and saw the Suburban parked directly in front of the GMC pickup.

The niece later stated that she saw Phillip get out of the Suburban, walk toward Phillis who was sitting in the GMC pickup, pointed a gun and shot at Phillis.

That's when the niece, according to the report, heard Phillip leave the scene and headed out outside to Phillis and found saw Phillis outside of her vehicle struggling to breathe.

The affidavit said the niece and another witness tried to place Phillis back insider her pickup to drive her to the hospital but the niece heard several more gunshots so they both went inside to hide.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.