Transport bus driver remains in critical condition following bus-train crash in Midland Co.

The driver of a transport bus that crashed into a stationary train engine remains in critical condition at the hospital.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 80 and West Loop 250 just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities said the driver of a TRAX bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when the driver had a medical episode and the bus went off the road.

We're told the bus traveled about 75-100 yards before colliding with a stationary train engine that was already on the tracks.

Two other people, who were also on the bus, have been treated and released from the hospital.

The victims names have not been released.

Union Pacific officials said one of three train engines was taken out of service due to the accident and no one was on the train engine at the time of the crash. The other two train engines are in service.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.