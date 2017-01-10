Man faces child porn charges involving children in 8 states

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man has been indicted on child pornography and sexual conduct charges involving children in eight other states.



Atlantic County prosecutors say 49-year-old Sherman Miller faces 12 counts, including causing a child to engage in pornography, possessing or viewing child pornography and engaging in sexual conduct with children.



The Atlantic City man is accused of sending images to a child in Texas and failing to register as a sex offender. Authorities later learned that Miller allegedly had victimized children in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina.



Authorities say Miller sent photos of his genitals and video of himself to the victims and allegedly convinced one to send him photos. The victims range in age from 9 to 14.



Miller remains jailed on $50,000 cash bail.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)