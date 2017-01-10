Man arrested in connection to Odessa overnight murder

Odessa Police made an arrest in connection to an overnight murder.

Phillip Alvin Rodriguez, 48, was charged with the murder of his wife.

Authorities responded the scene on the 1300 block of East 36th Street after 1:30 a.m. in reference to shots being fired.

The victim identified as Phillis Rodriguez, 44, received multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Suburban. Police later responded to the 1400 block of Nabors Lane in an attempt to locate Phillip.

Phillip was transported to the Odessa Police Department, where he was charged and arrested.

The investigation is on-going.

