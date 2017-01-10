1 dead in overnight shooting in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 dead in overnight shooting in Odessa

By Jonah Gilmore, Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Odessa.

The shooting happened in the 1300 Block of 36th Street.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a female subject deceased.

The investigation then moved to the 1400 block of Nabors Lane where a search warrant is being executed.

The investigation is underway. 

No further details have been released.

