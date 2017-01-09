Lady knights off to hot start

NewsWest 9 caught up with The Midland Classical Lady Knights Basketball Team. The Lady knights are off to 15-6 record. What do they thinks are the teams best attributes ?

Lady knights point guard Leia Beattie says "We really work together as a team and everyone contributes. Its not just one single player or even two, everyone can contribute to our wins."



" We have a good mix of experienced players and then we have a fresh group of five freshmen that have come in and just have provided a ton of energy, and great attitudes. Probably our strength right now is speed and quickness and we have some good shooters on the team. We are really trying to focus this year on defense." Said head coach Carla Cunneen.

Midland Classical Girls Basketball is back in action Tuesday versus Kermit.

