Chaps stay undefeated in 2017



On Monday, The Midland College Chap Basketball Team tried to stay undefeated in 2017.

First half action, chaps in yellow.

First its Jordan Jackson with the pass to Juan Cardenas, he drives to the hoop and hits this jump shot for two points. Cardenas led the team with 23 points.

Next its Daven Joseph with the ball and and making this shot.

Here is Jachai Simmons driving and making this nice shot and the foul.

He finished the game with sixteen points.

The Midland College Chaps win 84 to 65.

Chaps improve to 10-6.

Midland College men are back in action Thursday versus Howard College.

Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.