Search warrant results in arrest of one, seizure of narcotics and weapons

A state search warrant executed last week resulted in the arrest of a man and the seizure of narcotics and weapons.

Authorities executed the warrant at 13057 Blackgold Drive in Ector County.

Gilbert Levario, 40, was found to be in possession of 2.7 grams of meth, 319 grams of marijuana, and several firearms.

Levario was charged with felon in possession of firearm and is pending formal charges to be filed against him, according to officials.

He was transported to the Ector County Correctional Center.

