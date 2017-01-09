K-9 donated to Ector Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Ector County Sheriff’s office has a new K-9.

The 3-year-old Sheppard named Axle was donated by Lt. Richard Dickson.

Axle is multi-trained and has a value of over $9,000. He is the first of more dogs that will be added to the police force under Dickson.

Dickson has extensive in handling K-9s and is looking forward to serving the citizens of Ector County.

