Man charged with continuous sexual abuse of 2 minors

New baby care class at Odessa Regional Medical Center provides basic infant care. It helps increase your confidence as you prepare for that new addition to your family.
In the month of April, Child Abuse Prevention is an opportunity to learn about the signs of child abuse.
Odessa police investigating medical emergency The Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a medical emergency that happened to an 8-year-old.
This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.
Two women are behind bars Wednesday night, facing charges of theft, after a good Samaritan decided to take matters into her own hands to help out a man who had his dog stolen.
