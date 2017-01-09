Man charged with continuous sexual abuse of 2 minors - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man charged with continuous sexual abuse of 2 minors

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
David Anthony Cortez mugshot (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office) David Anthony Cortez mugshot (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A man was charged with continuous sexual abuse in Ector County.

Ector County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Medical Center Hospital regarding a sexual assault on Dec. 29.

According to authorities, the mother of the victims told the officer two children had been assaulted by Cortez.

An investigation led to the arrest of David Anthony Cortez, 33.

Cortez was charged with continuous sexual abuse for each child. Each charge has a bond set at $75,000.

Child Protective Services has been notified of the on-going investigation.

Cortez remains in custody at the time.

