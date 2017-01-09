Woman driving recklessly with 2 children arrested

Odessa Police arrested Keela Yvonne Roberts, 57, after driving recklessly with two children inside the vehicle.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a rollover on Jan. 4.

Investigation revealed the driver of a silver 2012 Ford Flex began to tailgate and drive aggressively behind a white 2012 Fiat 500.

According to authorities, the driver of the Ford Flex ran a stop and continued to drive recklessly at high speed before crashing into a tree.

We're told the driver initially gave officers a false identity, and was later identified as Roberts.

Further investigation revealed Roberts had two outstanding warrants.

The passengers of the Ford Flex were identified as a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy.

All three were transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Roberts was charged with two counts of endangering a child, false identification, fugitive from justice, reckless driving, and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

The children have been released to a family member.

