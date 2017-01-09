Odessa Police looking for 'Fugitive of the Week'

The Odessa Police Department is looking for the fugitive of the week.

Lawrence Gutierrez, 22, is wanted for theft of property.

Gutierrez is approximately 6’ tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

Anyone with information leading to his arrest should contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-3333 or the Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

