Odessa Police releases newest outstanding warrants list

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

Authorities are trying to locate fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the Odessa Municipal Court.

Topping the list is Juan Antonio Luevano, 25, with 29 outstanding warrants.

Next on the list is Joshua R. Gallegos, 32, with 13 warrants.

Rounding out the list with are Destiny Renee Hudson, 31, and Jose Angel Parra, 59, each with 11 warrants and Jorge Martinez, 28, with 10 warrants.

If you have any information on where these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

