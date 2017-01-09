Midland Crime Stoppers searching for fugitive

Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to locate a fugitive.

Jose Agustin Aranda, 22, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Aranda us 5’ 7” tall and weighs 115 pounds.

A $500 cash reward is offered for information regarding his whereabouts.

Anyone with information leading to the fugitive’s arrest is asked to contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

