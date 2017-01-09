Big Spring Howard Co. Crime Stoppers looking for tree theft susp - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Big Spring Howard Co. Crime Stoppers looking for tree theft suspect

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Surveillance image (Source: Big Spring Howard Co. Crime Stoppers/ Facebook) Surveillance image (Source: Big Spring Howard Co. Crime Stoppers/ Facebook)
HOWARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is looking for a tree theft suspect.

The suspects took a tree from the gas pumps at 1209 E 11th Street 7-Eleven on Dec. 3. 

The male and female suspects left the scene in a white Dodge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-8477.

