Big Spring Howard Co. Crime Stoppers looking for tree theft suspect

The Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is looking for a tree theft suspect.

The suspects took a tree from the gas pumps at 1209 E 11th Street 7-Eleven on Dec. 3.

The male and female suspects left the scene in a white Dodge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-8477.

