Midland Police looking for suspect in New Method Cleaners robbery

Midland Police responded to a call related to a robbery early this morning.

Authorities arrived at the scene at New Method Cleaners off of 2810 N. Big Spring St. in Midland.

The suspect threatened the victim with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

He fled the scene eastbound on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s approximately 6' tall with a large athletic build. He was wearing a blue and white bandana across his face, a jean jacket and jeans at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information leading to the identity of the suspect should contact the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7108.

