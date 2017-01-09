Midland Police looking for suspect in New Method Cleaners robber - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Police looking for suspect in New Method Cleaners robbery

By Alejandra Guzman, Anchor
By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
New Method Cleaners on Big Spring St. (Source: KWES) New Method Cleaners on Big Spring St. (Source: KWES)
Surveillance photo of robbery suspect (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook) Surveillance photo of robbery suspect (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland Police responded to a call related to a robbery early this morning.

Authorities arrived at the scene at New Method Cleaners off of 2810 N. Big Spring St. in Midland. 

The suspect threatened the victim with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money, according to police. 

He fled the scene eastbound on foot. 

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s approximately 6'  tall with a large athletic build. He was wearing a blue and white bandana across his face, a jean jacket and jeans at the time of the robbery. 

Anyone with information leading to the identity of the suspect should contact the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7108. 

