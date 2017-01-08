Chaps shake off rust in blowout win

On Sunday, The Midland College Men's Basketball team played its first game since December 3rd. Was the team rusty after such a long lay off?

Second half action, chaps in white.

First it's Grant Weatherford with the inbound pass to Jachai Simmons,he drives to the bucket, misses the shot but rebounded by Juan Cardenas, who puts it in.. Cardenas finished the game with nine points.

Then it's Roland Griffen with the pass to Jachai Simmons, he drills the three pointer.

Simmons led the team with 31 points.

Next we have Ashawn Jones grabbing the rebound and hitting the layup for two of his 14 points..

Last we have Jordan Jackson driving to the hoop and hammering down this slam dunk...

11 points for Jackson. Chaps win 89-65.

"I feel like it didn't affect us at all. We played hard, I felt like over the break ,my teammates were actually home working and putting in some time at the gym so we just came back ready to play basketball." Said Jachai Simmons

Chaps head basketball coach Jordan Dreiling says "I was really pleased with our focus, you know, I think that our effort could have been better, there is going to be some sluggish moments in the game and there definitely was that, but I was really pleased with our focus. I though that we showed a lot of togetherness. I thought that the guys stayed positive throughout the game. It helped that we shot the ball pretty well then a lot of guys really got going."

Chaps next game is Monday versus Ranger College.

