Big Spring parents send kids outside of school district for "better education"

Midland has its first Habitat for Humanity home with a residential fire sprinkler system. The Midland Fire Department teamed up with Habitat for Humanity, the City of Midland Code Administration, and R&D Plumbing to install a residential sprinkler system they say will be the safest home in the Permian Basin.
Mayor Jerry Morales and former Midland City Councilman, Buddy Sipes were guest speakers Wednesday afternoon at the Midland County Republican Women's luncheon.
Odessa police investigating medical emergency The Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a medical emergency that happened to an 8-year-old.
Midland ISD is accepting suggestions for the new name of the old Crockett Elementary campus.
A New Jersey teen was sentenced for making bomb threat to Sul Ross State University.
