Rodeo bringing Permian Basin together

From young to old, the Permian Basin residents filled up the Ector County Coliseum for this years SandHill Stock Show and Rodeo.

The rodeo, which runs Monday through next Saturday, brings in thousands of people every year.

For the Vice President of the rodeo, Chuck Daniels, he said people around west Texas love to come, even if some may think the rodeo is a dying sport.

"You got to think about, we're not just all oil field, even though it's driven," said Daniels. "We've got a lot of farmers and ranchers out in this area that have been involved in the rodeo for years.

Daniels said seeing all the people show up for the show, even when the oil business has seen a downturn, is a huge positive.

"You know it's exciting really just to get people in the stands and get them interested in rodeo," Daniels said. "You know, it has kind of died off a little bit but we're trying to get people pushed and younger kids involved."

For at least one resident, he said the sport is a great place to bring out the entire family.

"I just like rodeo," said resident Roberto Bustamante. "Bring out the kids, bring out the family. Have fun on the weekend. Seeing the Cowboys ride the horses, ride them bulls, it's fun."

The rodeo is in town for the rest of the next week and there are prizes available while at the colloquium.

