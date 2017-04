LUBBOCK- Weather delayed two local high school basketball games until Saturday, but it resulted in two road losses.

The Midland High girls were on the road against Frenship High in their first district game, but the Lady Bulldogs couldn't keep up with the Lady Tigers

Frenship wins 54-42

The Permian boys were taking on Trinity Christian but the Panthers came up short.

Mojo loses 56-50.

