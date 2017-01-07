Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo returns to Odessa

ODESSA- Ector County Coliseum was packed for night two of the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday night.

The rodeo featured bull riding, steer wresting and many more events.

Even though the rodeo is just a few days, the training starts at a young age.

Most guys start when they're young, in their teens," Sand Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Vice President Chuck Daniels said. "So you know Odessa College, you got teenage guys coming in for a couple years and they go off and start pro rodeo."

The rodeo runs until January 14th.

