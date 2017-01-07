Big Spring man designs a Blessing Box to help and inspire others

If you drive down 15th street in Big Spring, you'll find a black box. But it's what inside that Eric Escamilla wants you to know.

"If you want 2017 to be the best year of your life, do something good for somebody else," said Escamilla.

It's called The Blessing Box, and like the name, it's a box full of blessings. In this case, there's food for anyone in need of it.

"People can give, people can take," he said. "Non-perishables, ramen noodles was very popular this morning."

Escamilla designed the box and placed it outside his office last night, even posting to social media, since then, his post reached over 300 shares, even some visits to the box.

"There was a kid that came from the back of a vehicle, to see two little feet running and their eyes getting big, you realize you helped today, this was something you did," he said. "It's humbling."

Eric hopes the Blessing Box can inspire others, that instead of using words, turn them into action.

"If you have the desire to help, just do it. Stop talking about the ideas that you have or what it's going to take for you to do it. Just do it. It might not be at the level where you want it to be, but you'll get there," said Escamilla.

He plans to have ten Blessing Boxes scattered around city and encourages you to make one, so that something you may not need, could do some good to someone else.

"It's two things you should feel: hope and the desire to help more."

If you have non-perishable items or even necessities like shampoo or soap, you can drop it off at the Blessing Box on 15th and Scurry in Big Spring. To contact Eric for any donations, contact his Facebook here.

