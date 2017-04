The Midland Lee Rebels beat the Andrews Mustangs Friday afternoon. (Source: KWES)

On Friday, district action started for girls high school basketball. Several boys teams were also in action.

Final Scores:

Odessa High Bronchos: 67

Lubbock Coronado: 78

Lady Rebels:40

Lady Panthers: 48

Lady Bronchos: 34

Amarillo Tascosa: 48

Lee Rebels: 63

Andrews Mustangs: 48

