Dallas man dead after being hit by car on Highway 80

Odessa Police responded to the 6700 block of East Highway 80 on Friday night in reference to a car pedestrian accident.

After investigating, police learned Gumesindo Martinez Jr., 43, was attempting to walk southbound across Highway 80.

A red Toyota Prius, driven by Clyde Ellis Jr., 59, was driving eastbound and hit Martinez.

Martinez, from Dallas, was pronounced dead on scene. Next of kin has been notified.

While police investigated, traffic was detoured to the service road.

The investigation is ongoing.

