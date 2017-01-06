Midland and Odessa Police worried over recent burglaries trend

Plenty of bank customers in Midland and Odessa have been reporting a new type of robbery.

First, the customer goes to the bank, whether up front or to the ATM, and after they withdraw their money, they take it with them in the car.

But, when they leave, they take someone with them, without even knowing it.

"They were being followed and they didn't even realize they were being followed," said OPD Cpl. Steve LeSueur. "Every situation consisted of someone who left their money unattended in their vehicle, in the envelope. Usually just for a short amount of time, when they came back, the money was gone. Sometimes they would smash the window, sometimes they would just open up the door and take the money."

Both MPD and OPD are working together to warn their residents of this person. They say the suspect drives a black KIA Sportage SUV.

With another robbery Friday, the city of Midland said they are doing everything they can to try and stop the new trend.

"We've actually been seeing the same trend even worse in convenience stores," said Sara Bustilloz, with the city. "So we're trying a program called cop in a shop where we have officers undercover at convenience stores to try to prevent robberies. We don't have anything like that for banks at the time, but obviously when there's a bank robbery, we get the FBI involved and try to work on it that way as well "

If you have any information on the suspects in any robbery case, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

