Texas child support back pay increases after renewal restriction

The 49-year-old appeals court judge is to be sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.
Midland County Commissioners met for a third time regarding high-level nuclear waste moving through Midland County to Andrews County where their waste site is but they haven't voted on a resolution yet.
The longest tenured coach in Texas Tech history, Spike Dykes, was found dead Monday, marking a sad day for football fans all over the country. That's especially true in Midland, where he actually helped bring Lee to the dominance it was known for.
The Dawson County Sheriff's Office tells us a sexual assault suspect has been captured. The Texas Rangers arrested Jose Guadalupe Pena in Brownsville.
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.
